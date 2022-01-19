Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Gap Down to $283.72

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $283.72, but opened at $271.80. Cavco Industries shares last traded at $271.80, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.24 and a 200 day moving average of $262.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 209.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 32.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.