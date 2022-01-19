Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Gap Down to $283.72

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $283.72, but opened at $271.80. Cavco Industries shares last traded at $271.80, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.71.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,396,000 after buying an additional 25,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

