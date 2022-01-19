C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Patrick McMahon Buys 49 Shares

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £118.58 ($161.80).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C&C Group alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 48 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £120.96 ($165.04).

C&C Group stock opened at GBX 238.80 ($3.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. C&C Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 202.80 ($2.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.44). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 234.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 238.08. The firm has a market cap of £938.22 million and a PE ratio of -14.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.98) price target on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.96) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.