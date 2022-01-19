Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.41.

CDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

CDEV stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,884 shares of company stock worth $463,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 814.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 231,675 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,711,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 877,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 404,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

