Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.41.
CDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
CDEV stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,884 shares of company stock worth $463,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 814.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 231,675 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,711,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 877,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 404,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
