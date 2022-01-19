Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Up 5.8%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.04. 48,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,436,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.