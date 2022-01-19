Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Up 5.8%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.04. 48,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,436,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.