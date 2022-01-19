CHADS VC Price Tops $0.0411 on Major Exchanges (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. CHADS VC has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $1,763.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00053561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,426,295 coins and its circulating supply is 46,262,252 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

