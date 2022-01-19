ChampionX Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ChampionX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

ChampionX stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,062,000 after purchasing an additional 457,417 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,353,000 after purchasing an additional 292,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

