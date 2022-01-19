Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 180,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $917,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $12,303,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,845 shares of company stock worth $60,742,738 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

