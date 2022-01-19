Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.71. 134,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405,213. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 28,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $2,331,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $12,303,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,845 shares of company stock valued at $60,742,738 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

