ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0014 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $986,521.51 and approximately $81,786.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,077.18 or 0.99679700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00086734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003550 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.00606754 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.