Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LDSVF opened at $12,657.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12,741.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11,806.85. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a one year low of $8,400.00 and a one year high of $13,875.50.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

