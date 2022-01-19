Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 3,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 1,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPRQF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.