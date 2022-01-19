Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,777 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $35,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $194.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.14. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

