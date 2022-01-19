CI Investments Inc. Acquires 88,866 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,866 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of VeriSign worth $50,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $220.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.39. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total value of $137,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,140,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

