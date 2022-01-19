CI Investments Inc. Purchases 1,167,953 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,202,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167,953 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $66,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after acquiring an additional 502,189 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 23.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altice USA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Altice USA by 226.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 145,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $2,224,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

