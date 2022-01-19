CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,004 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of M. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

M opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on M. Cowen increased their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.