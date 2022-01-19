CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $52,344,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 60.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 17.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,896,000 after buying an additional 172,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

DXC stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

