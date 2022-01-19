CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.64, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

