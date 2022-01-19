CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,124 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

