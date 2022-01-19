CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 191 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UI. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 90.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $287.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.67 and a 200-day moving average of $306.22. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.14 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

