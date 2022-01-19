CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $276.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.00 and its 200 day moving average is $282.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.