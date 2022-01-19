CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in VICI Properties by 35.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

