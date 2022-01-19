CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $581,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 22.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Plug Power by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Plug Power by 11.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

