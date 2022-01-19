CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $666,000 Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.