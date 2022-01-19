CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $717,000 Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after buying an additional 3,631,504 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 293.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 618,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,721,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 502,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

SSNC opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.