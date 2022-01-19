CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $46,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games stock opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

