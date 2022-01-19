CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 224 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PVH were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PVH by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PVH by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in PVH by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PVH by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE PVH opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.26.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.