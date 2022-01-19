CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,089 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Celestica worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 195.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

