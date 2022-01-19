CIBC Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$49.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACQ. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.31.
ACQ traded down C$0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.04. 106,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$24.84 and a 12-month high of C$59.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75.
In related news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,640.32.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
