Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.22

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and traded as high as $10.89. Cineplex shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 5,050 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPXGF. upgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

