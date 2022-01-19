Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.44

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.60 million and a PE ratio of 10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.29.

Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.