Citigroup Inc. Buys 31,882 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $24,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $6,036,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 23.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 98.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $171.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.79. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.