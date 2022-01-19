Citigroup Inc. Buys 434,011 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 791.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $26,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BJ opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

