Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 702,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $29,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

