Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,038,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792,248 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $23,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.