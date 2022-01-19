Citigroup Inc. Sells 95,016 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 95,016 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $25,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 6,628.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 81,334 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,777,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,544,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 396.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Gartner stock opened at $278.05 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

