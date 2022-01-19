Citigroup Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $25.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 37.13. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,179 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,541,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

