Citigroup Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $25.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.
NASDAQ WOOF opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 37.13. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,179 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,541,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
