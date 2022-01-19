Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $85.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.01.

Citigroup stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.92. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

