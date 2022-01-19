Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Down 23.3% in December

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 129,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. 124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,970. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $358.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 55.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 71.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 145.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

