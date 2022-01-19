CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in December

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the December 15th total of 348,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:CHKGF opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. CK Asset has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

