Clariant (AEX:CLN) PT Set at CHF 18.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clariant (AEX:CLN) has been given a CHF 18.80 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 22.20 target price on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 24 target price on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a CHF 24 target price on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 19 price target on shares of Clariant in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant has a one year low of CHF 18.27 and a one year high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.