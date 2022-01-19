Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. The company traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 89987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Get Clarivate alerts:

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 in the last three months. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -104.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.