Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 46.0% in December

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,700 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the December 15th total of 312,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

CLFD traded down $7.08 on Wednesday, hitting $58.85. 6,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,202. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $808.13 million, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.33.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Clearfield by 375.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

