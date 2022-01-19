Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Clearway Energy have underperformed the industry in the past year. Clearway Energy’s electricity generation from renewable sources is subject to favorable weather conditions that cannot be always assured. Underperformance of third-party transmission lines that are used to supply electricity may negatively impact the company. Non-renewal of long-term agreements can also impact operations and cash flows. CWEN is benefiting from its focus on North American operations, and modern utility-scale clean renewable projects that ensure high fleet availability as well as low maintenance costs. The drop-down agreement with CWEN, acquisition of renewable assets from third parties and divestiture of thermal assets will further boost CWEN’s clean power generation portfolio. It has a strong liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

