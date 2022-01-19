Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $26.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 151,004 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

