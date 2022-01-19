Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $198.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have lagged the industry in the past year. Despite earnings and sales beat in first-quarter fiscal 2022, the stock came under pressure as both metrics fell year over year. Lower shipment volume along with an unfavorable price mix hurt sales. Higher manufacturing and logistics costs, and increased commodity costs also acted as deterrents. Clorox retained its drab view for fiscal 2022. However, its IGNITE strategy and gains from the Saudi joint venture acquisition bode well. In the fiscal third quarter, the company undertook some strategic initiatives, including pricing actions, cost-reduction efforts, increased focus on building supply-chain resiliency, and enhanced productivity. It remains on track to invest around $500 million in the next five years, beginning fiscal 2022, for digital capabilities and productivity enhancements.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Shares of CLX opened at $181.01 on Monday. Clorox has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $2,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

