Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Macquarie lowered shares of Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Cochlear from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Cochlear from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $71.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.73.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

