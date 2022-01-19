Cogeco Communications Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCA. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.00.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$97.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$99.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$109.87. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$95.99 and a 12-month high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$622.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.