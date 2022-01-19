Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.73. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

