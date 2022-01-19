Colgate-Palmolive Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 58 years. Colgate-Palmolive has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.